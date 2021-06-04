 
Apollo to Present at Morgan Stanley’s Virtual Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), today announced that James Zelter, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer, Credit, will present at Morgan Stanley’s Virtual Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11:45 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Apollo’s website shortly after the event.

About Apollo
Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information
For investor inquiries regarding Apollo:

For Investors
Peter Mintzberg, Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0528
APOInvestorRelations@apollo.com

For Media
Joanna Rose, Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com





