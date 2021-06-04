 
Sorrento Announces Positive Results From Its License Partner, Kelun, on a Phase I Study of Safety and Pharmacokinetics of A166, a Novel HER2 ADC for Advanced HER2 Positive Breast Cancers

  • A166 (ASCO Abstract #1024) is a third generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) against HER2-positive breast cancer with Levena’s proprietary tubulin inhibitor Duo-5 toxin, cleavable linker and site-specific K-Lock conjugation chemistry.
  • In this Phase 1 Study, A166 demonstrated a manageable safety profile and high stability in circulation with much lower acute hematological and gastrointestinal toxicities compared to commercial products.
  • A166 has also demonstrated promising antitumor activity with clinically meaningful responses in heavily pretreated subjects with HER2-positive breast cancer. At a dose of 6.0 mg/kg, A166 demonstrated an 71.4% ORR as compared to 60.9% ORR from its major competitor DS-8201 at 5.4 mg/kg.

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kelun”), a license and development partner, will present posters at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting to be held June 5-6, 2021, releasing Phase 1 data for its HER2-ADC, A166. To generate this site-specific third generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC), Kelun partnered with Levena Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sorrento, which provided the patent-protected technologies for the generation and production of A166, including (1) a proprietary small molecule toxin, Duostatin-5, a tubulin inhibitor, (2) K-Lock, a site-specific conjugation technology and (3) an enzymatically cleavable linker. Compared to its commercial competitors, A166 demonstrated a better safety profile in the initial study and potentially better efficacy, as shown in the overall response rate (ORR) of 71.4% (A166) at 6.0 mg/kg vs DS-8201, which has an ORR of 60.9% (DS-8201) at 5.4 mg/kg.

Clinical Trial Information:

Clinical Trial Registry Number:
CTR20181301
Citation:
J Clin Oncol 39, 2021 (suppl 15; abstr 1024)
DOI:
10.1200/JCO.2021.39.15_suppl.1024

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”, “DAR-T”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIGUARD, COVI-AMG, COVISHIELD, Gene-MAb, COVI-MSC and COVIDROPS; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK, COVISTIX and COVITRACE.

