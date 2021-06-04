Sorrento Announces Positive Results From Its License Partner, Kelun, on a Phase I Study of Safety and Pharmacokinetics of A166, a Novel HER2 ADC for Advanced HER2 Positive Breast Cancers

A166 (ASCO Abstract #1024) is a third generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) against HER2-positive breast cancer with Levena’s proprietary tubulin inhibitor Duo-5 toxin, cleavable linker and site-specific K-Lock conjugation chemistry.

In this Phase 1 Study, A166 demonstrated a manageable safety profile and high stability in circulation with much lower acute hematological and gastrointestinal toxicities compared to commercial products.

A166 has also demonstrated promising antitumor activity with clinically meaningful responses in heavily pretreated subjects with HER2-positive breast cancer. At a dose of 6.0 mg/kg, A166 demonstrated an 71.4% ORR as compared to 60.9% ORR from its major competitor DS-8201 at 5.4 mg/kg.



SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kelun”), a license and development partner, will present posters at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting to be held June 5-6, 2021, releasing Phase 1 data for its HER2-ADC, A166. To generate this site-specific third generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC), Kelun partnered with Levena Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sorrento, which provided the patent-protected technologies for the generation and production of A166, including (1) a proprietary small molecule toxin, Duostatin-5, a tubulin inhibitor, (2) K-Lock, a site-specific conjugation technology and (3) an enzymatically cleavable linker. Compared to its commercial competitors, A166 demonstrated a better safety profile in the initial study and potentially better efficacy, as shown in the overall response rate (ORR) of 71.4% (A166) at 6.0 mg/kg vs DS-8201, which has an ORR of 60.9% (DS-8201) at 5.4 mg/kg.

Clinical Trial Information:

Clinical Trial Registry Number:

CTR20181301

Citation:

J Clin Oncol 39, 2021 (suppl 15; abstr 1024)

DOI:

10.1200/JCO.2021.39.15_suppl.1024

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”, “DAR-T”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIGUARD, COVI-AMG, COVISHIELD, Gene-MAb, COVI-MSC and COVIDROPS; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK, COVISTIX and COVITRACE.