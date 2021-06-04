 
NCFA Successfully Concludes Canada’s Leading Fintech and Financing Conference FFCON21: Breaking Barriers

Autor: Accesswire
Congratulations to the 2021 Fintech Draft Pitching Competition winners Agryo and Copia Wealth Studios TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 - The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA), the non-profit cross-body organization …

Congratulations to the 2021 Fintech Draft Pitching Competition winners Agryo and Copia Wealth Studios

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 - The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA), the non-profit cross-body organization that promotes and supports fintech and funding throughout Canada, successfully concluded its seventh annual flagship Fintech and Financing Conference - FFCON21 in partnership with Toronto Finance International (TFI), which was held digitally from May 11-13, 2021.

The conference entitled "Breaking Barriers" focused on the Future of Finance and Society, exploring a wide range of topics reflecting the growth and emerging challenges that the Canadian Fintech industry must navigate to achieve mass adoption and scale. Through 25+ hours of keynotes, lively panels, VIP workshops and impactful pitching competition, the conference facilitated discussions and the sharing of new ideas and thought-provoking insights into trends, innovations and regulatory landscape shaping regulatory, fintech, blockchain, digital banking, payments, AI, capital markets, digital assets and alternative finance sectors.

Founders and innovators, industry experts, investors, regulators, lawyers, and many more shared their insights, successes, and challenges, contributing invaluable insight to assist both Canadian and global companies with building stronger, more competitive and responsible entities that will shape the future of finance and society.

FFCON21 broke its own barriers this year boasting 130 notable global key speakers from a wide range of public and private sectors including two Canadian government ministers, a political champion Canadian Senator, and Sophia - the world-famous Humanoid Robot. The 560 registered attendees engaged in 400 hours of targeted networking meetings throughout the three-day conference. The full list of FFCON21's influential speakers can be found here.

Highlights from FFCON21:

  • Day 1: May 11 focused on ‘Breaking Barriers and Digital Innovation' and featured thought leadership and leading fintech and financing firms pushing boundaries in crypto adoption, cloud banking and security, data rights, alternative assets, and IPO innovations such as Versabank, Stablecorp Inc. Coinpayments, Forward Security Inc., Intellect Design, Localcoin, Invest Hong Kong and SuperWorld.
  • Day 2: May 12 programming was all about ‘Growth & Curation' designed to help companies innovate, launch, improve productivity, scale and become more globally competitive. A multitude of topics were showcased covering everything from Gen Z opportunities to human resourcing and digital identity perspectives from high profile firms such as Holt Accelerator, University of Waterloo, Mambu, Liquid Avatar Technologies. A series of engaging demos were also delivered by Whelp, CPQi and MinervaAI who are at the forefront.
  • Day 3: May 13 had participants widen their scope to go beyond geographic boundaries and contemplate the daily theme of ‘Global Future Forward' which covered topics from Fintech's role in climate change and net zero to the rise of China (and U.S. response), global regulatory trends, CBDCs, and how emerging technologies like Blockchain and NFTs can be used for the greater good. Featured partner companies included VoPay, Power & Mobility and TAAL.
  • FFCON21 premier content included VIP Masterclasses and Fireside Chats from industry experts that gave attendees deep insight into the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), the anatomy of DeFi apps, the evolving digital asset regulatory landscape, the future of Web 3.0, and what the future holds for FinTech.
  • The conference also provided a plethora of mentoring and business networking opportunities with its popular ‘Ask an Expert' and Speed Dating series designed to connect industry experts and investors with companies and attendees looking for insights and opportunities to support their continued growth.

Congratulations to the 2021 Fintech Draft Pitching Competition Winners

