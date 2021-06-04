NCFA Successfully Concludes Canada’s Leading Fintech and Financing Conference FFCON21: Breaking Barriers

Congratulations to the 2021 Fintech Draft Pitching Competition winners Agryo and Copia Wealth Studios TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 - The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA), the non-profit cross-body organization …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 - The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA), the non-profit cross-body organization that promotes and supports fintech and funding throughout Canada, successfully concluded its seventh annual flagship Fintech and Financing Conference - FFCON21 in partnership with Toronto Finance International (TFI), which was held digitally from May 11-13, 2021.

The conference entitled "Breaking Barriers" focused on the Future of Finance and Society, exploring a wide range of topics reflecting the growth and emerging challenges that the Canadian Fintech industry must navigate to achieve mass adoption and scale. Through 25+ hours of keynotes, lively panels, VIP workshops and impactful pitching competition, the conference facilitated discussions and the sharing of new ideas and thought-provoking insights into trends, innovations and regulatory landscape shaping regulatory, fintech, blockchain, digital banking, payments, AI, capital markets, digital assets and alternative finance sectors.