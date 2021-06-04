 
checkAd

Alpine Immune Sciences Announces ALPN-202 Clinical Data Presented at the 2021 ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 22:05  |  101   |   |   

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, announced presentation of initial data from NEON-1, the company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting. NEON-1 is a first-in-human, dose escalation and expansion study of ALPN-202 monotherapy in advanced malignancies.

Presentation highlights include:

  • ALPN-202 has been generally well-tolerated as of the data cutoff date. The most common treatment-related adverse events have included immune-related toxicities, particularly cutaneous reactions.
  • Although most enrolled participants have had tumors considered classically non-responsive to immunotherapies, 61% (14 of 23 evaluable) appeared to derive clinical benefit as defined as a best outcome of stable disease or better, as of the data cutoff date. One of these participants, with metastatic colorectal cancer, achieved an unconfirmed partial response.
  • Dose-dependent pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics have been observed, accompanied by expansion of circulating CD4+ T cells with upregulation of the ICOS activation and Ki-67 proliferation markers. An expansion of central memory T cells, and a downregulation of regulatory T cells, were also observed.

“These data represent, to our knowledge, the first demonstration of safe, controlled CD28 agonism in humans, with measurable physiological consequences,” commented Dr. Stanford Peng, Alpine’s President and Head of Research and Development. “The circulating T cell changes are particularly exciting and consistent with the expected biology of CD28. Together with the early suggestion of clinical benefit for some cancers not traditionally considered immune-responsive, these findings strongly encourage us to further develop ALPN-202.”

The poster is now live on the ASCO meeting website. A copy of the presented data is available on the Scientific Publications page of Alpine’s website.

Additionally, Alpine will hold an investor event on Friday, June 4th, 2021 at 7:00pm EDT. During the investor event, Alpine will review these data. Following the presentation, Alpine will hold a question-and-answer discussion.

Investor Event - Conference Call and Webcast Details

Alpine will hold an investor event on Friday, June 4th, 2021 at 7:00pm ET, to coincide with the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting. To access the investor event by phone, dial (800) 816-3005 (domestic) or (857) 770-0069 (international) and reference conference ID: 3439769.

Seite 1 von 3
Alpine Immune Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpine Immune Sciences Announces ALPN-202 Clinical Data Presented at the 2021 ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, announced presentation of initial data from NEON-1, the company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Alpine Immune Sciences Presents ALPN-303 Data During the 2021 EULAR Virtual Meeting
02.06.21
Alpine Immune Sciences Appoints Zelanna Goldberg, M.D., M.A.S. as Chief Medical Officer
19.05.21
Alpine Immune Sciences To Host Investor Event at 2021 ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting
18.05.21
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Oral Presentation at the 2021 EULAR Virtual Meeting
13.05.21
Alpine Immune Sciences Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results