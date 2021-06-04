FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Kum & Go Property for $1.6 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Kum & Go convenience store property for $1.6 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Oklahoma and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately four years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.85% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT