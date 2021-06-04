 
Zix to Hold 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 22:05  |  69   |   |   

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security, will hold its 2021 annual shareholders meeting at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The event will be a virtual meeting held over the internet. You will be able to attend by accessing the following link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZIXI2021.

The meeting will include brief remarks from Chief Executive Officer David Wagner on the company’s outlook and recent financial and operational achievements.

To read the 2021 Proxy Statement and view voting information, please visit the Shareholder Services section on the Zix investor relations website.

Please visit the virtual meeting page in advance to register and test your web browser’s compatibility.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Nasdaq: ZIXI) is one of the leading providers of productivity and security solutions, trusted by the most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government. Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and cloud backup. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Further, Zix is known for its first-class corporate responsibility. In 2020, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) awarded Zix a “Prime Status” corporate rating, an elite award bestowed only to companies with an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance above the sector-specific Prime threshold.

