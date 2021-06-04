 
GigCapital2 Stockholders Approve Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC

04.06.2021, 22:05   

GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT, and GIX.WS) announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth”) and Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”) at a special meeting of stockholders held on June 4, 2021. More than 94.4% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 65.7% of GigCapital2’s outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combinations. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As announced previously, the business combinations will result in each of UpHealth and Cloudbreak becoming a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of GigCapital2. GigCapital2 will be renamed “UpHealth, Inc.” and its common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new symbols “UPH” and “UPH.WS”, respectively, on June 9, 2021. At the closing of the business combinations, which is expected to take place on June 8, 2021, each GigCapital2 unit will separate into its components consisting of one share of GigCapital2 common stock, one warrant, and a right for one-twentieth of a share of GigCapital2 stock that will also be issued at the closing, and, as a result, both the units and the rights will no longer trade as separate securities.

About UpHealth Holdings, Inc.

UpHealth is a global comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform that empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs, while dramatically improving access to primary care.

For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UphealthInc on Twitter, UpHealth Inc. on LinkedIn and @uphealthinc on Instagram.

About Cloudbreak Health

Cloudbreak Health (www.cloudbreak.us) revolutionized patient and provider communication with the introduction of video remote interpreting (VRI), establishing Cloudbreak as a pioneer in telehealth technology. Cloudbreak Health continues to innovate with Cloudbreak Telehealth Solutions, including telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-quarantine, remote patient monitoring and other specialties. Committed to overcoming healthcare disparities and bringing language access to the point of care, Cloudbreak Health seamlessly integrates their language access solution, Martti, into a host of platforms, including Epic, Zoom, and Caregility. Performing more than 1.5 million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month on over 14,000 video endpoints at 1,800+ healthcare locations nationwide, Cloudbreak Telehealth simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7. Follow Cloudbreak on Twitter @cloudbreakhlth or the hashtag #HumanizeHealthcare.

17.05.21
GigCapital2 Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC