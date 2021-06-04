Harpoon Therapeutics Provides Progress Update for TriTAC Clinical Programs and ProTriTAC Platform

Three TriTAC clinical programs (HPN424, HPN536 and HPN328) have shown tumor size reductions or stable disease, and meaningful treatment duration





All four clinical programs demonstrate half-life extension, target engagement and T cell activation





Cytokine release syndrome observed and manageable, with low incidence of severe CRS





Management to host webcast and conference call to review the interim data presented at ASCO and provide a pipeline update today at 4 p.m. ET /1 p.m. PT



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today provided a pipeline update on its four clinical stage programs, including updating the interim data presented earlier today at ASCO from the ongoing dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2a trial for HPN424 in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Harpoon has four product candidates in clinical trials that are based on its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC) platform designed to recruit a patient’s own immune cells to kill tumor cells.

“We are excited by the clinical data emerging from our four TriTAC programs that are showing tumor size reductions or stable disease, meaningful treatment duration, clinical activity, target engagement, extended half-life, and manageable safety and tolerability profiles in the heavily pretreated patient populations,” stated Jerry McMahon, Ph.D., President and CEO, Harpoon Therapeutics. “As we continue to advance to higher doses in each of these programs, we look forward to the initiation of expansion cohorts this year.”

“The clinical signals observed in the HPN424 trial and the unconfirmed partial response in the recently initiated HPN328 trial are very encouraging,” said Natalie Sacks, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Harpoon. “Looking across the portfolio, we are encouraged by how our novel technology is performing across multiple tumor types. We are seeing initial signs of clinical activity while effectively managing cytokine-mediated adverse events.”

Dose escalation and step dosing for HPN424 Phase 1/2a clinical trial continuing.

As of May 31, 2021, the data cutoff date for the Company’s HPN424 presentation, the Company updated the ASCO interim data to describe newly enrolled patients and additional follow-up on existing patients already enrolled in the 300 ng/kg step dose cohort. The company has examined several step dosing regimens in this cohort and had the following observations: