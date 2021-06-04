Skylight Health Group’s Common Shares to Begin Trading on Nasdaq on Monday, June 7, 2021 Under Symbol SLHG

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on June 7, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol "SLHG". The Company's Nasdaq listing is expected to increase access to investment in Skylight Health from retail and institutional investors globally. Furthermore, as a company with growing U.S healthcare operations the Company believes that it is appropriate for it to list on a U.S. exchange and have access to a much larger capital market and expects to improve liquidity for its common shares and, in turn, optimize its cost of capital.



In conjunction with the new Nasdaq symbol, the Company announces that effective Monday, June 7, 2021, its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange will now trade under the new symbol “SLHG.” Upon commencement of listing of the Company’s common shares on Nasdaq, our common shares will no longer be quoted on the OTC Markets.

ABOUT SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company is focused on helping small and independent practices shift from a traditional fee-for-service (FFS) model to value-based care (VBC) through tools including proprietary technology, data analytics and infrastructure. In a FFS model, payors (commercial and government insurers) reimburse on an encounter-based approach. This puts a focus on volume of patients per day. In a VBC model, payors reimburse typically on a capitation (fixed fee per member per month) basis. This places an emphasis on quality over volume. VBC will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced cost of delivery and drive stronger financial performance from existing practices.