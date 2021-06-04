 
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss Toripalimab and ASCO 2021 Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 22:01  |  107   |   |   

– Virtual investor event to take place on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET –

SHANGHAI, China, and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (“Junshi Biosciences”, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that the companies will host a virtual investor event on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss toripalimab clinical data from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Key highlights will include a discussion of toripalimab discovery and early development, a review of data presented at ASCO, including the results of the JUPITER-02 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab for first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and an overview of the broad toripalimab clinical development program and strategy for marketing authorization. Event participants will include the following:

  • Dr. RuiHua Xu, President and Professor at Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center
  • Dr. Sheng Yao, Senior Vice President of Junshi Biosciences
  • Dr. Patricia Keegan, Chief Medical Officer of Junshi Biosciences
  • Denny Lanfear, Chief Executive Officer of Coherus

Conference Call Information
When: Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in:
(844) 452-6826 (Toll-Free U.S. and Canada)
(765) 507-2587 (International)
4006828609 (China)  
8008700169 (China, Domestic)            

Conference ID: 3757914
Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events

Please dial-in/login 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call. An archived edition of the event will be available later that day.

A slide presentation will be posted prior to the event to the Investors section of the Coherus website.

About Junshi Biosciences
Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences (HK: 1877; SH: 688180) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company has established a diversified R&D pipeline comprising 28 innovative drug candidates and 2 biosimilars, with five therapeutic focus areas covering cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, neurological, and infectious diseases. Junshi Biosciences was the first Chinese pharmaceutical company that obtained marketing approval for anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in China. Its first-in-human anti-BTLA antibody for solid tumors was the first in the world to be approved for clinical trials by the FDA and NMPA and its anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody was the first in China to be approved for clinical trials by the NMPA. In early 2020, Junshi Biosciences joined forces with the Institute of Microbiology Chinese Academy of Science and Eli Lilly to co-develop JS016 (etesevimab), China’s first neutralizing fully human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2. JS016 administered with bamlanivimab has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by US FDA in Feb 2021 for the treatment of recently diagnosed, mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. The JS016 program is a part of our continuous innovation for disease control and prevention of the global pandemic. Junshi Biosciences has over 2,000 employees in the United States (San Francisco and Maryland) and China (Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou). For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com.

