Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announced today that effective May 27, 2021, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 225,000 shares of the Company's common stock to a new employee, as an inducement award under the Company's 2020 Inducement Plan. These nonstatutory stock options have an exercise price of $1.68 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. These nonstatutory stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years, with 25% of the shares vesting nine months from the last day of the month of the employee's date of hire and, thereafter, 2.78% vesting monthly for the remaining twenty-seven months. Effective May 27, 2021, the Company also granted 112,500 restricted stock units (RSUs) to the same new employee under the Company's 2014 Stock Incentive Plan. These RSUs vest over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting each year on the anniversary of the employee's date of hire.