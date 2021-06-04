ITT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

June 4, 2021 -- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.22 per share on the Company’s outstanding stock. The dividend is payable on July 6, 2021 to shareowners of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021.

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

