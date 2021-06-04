Nextech AR Solutions to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday June 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Evan Gappelberg, Founder and CEO of Nextech, will be giving the live presentation.
NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality (“AR”) market estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 to USD $72.7B by 2024 (a compounded annual growth rate of 46.6%; Markets and Markets Research). Nextech develops and operates AR platforms that transports three-dimensional product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.
Event: Nextech AR Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time: 5:00 PM ET
Register to watch the presentation HERE.
Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event
The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.
The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.
This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.
Selected Company Highlights:
- June 3, 2021 - Nextech AR Solutions has Partnered with Microsoft to power EdTechX and its suite of Enhanced Augmented Reality Education Solutions
- June 1, 2021 - Nextech AR Solutions Announces Appointment of New CFO
- May 21, 2021 - Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes
- May 20, 2021 - Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces a LiveX Showcase Event ‘Live NOW’ Featuring Guest Speaker Entrepreneur Gary Vee
- May 18, 2021 - Nextech AR Solutions Corp. to Acquire Silicon Valley AI-Powered 3D Model Creation Company Threedy.ai Inc. for US$9,500,000
- May 14, 2021 - Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with Visit Tampa Bay
- May 12, 2021 - Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Reports Record Q1 Results. LiveX Platform Expected to Generate Annual Cost Savings of $6 million
- May 6, 2021 - Nextech AR Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) Selected to Host the Canadian Higher Education Information Technology Conference
- April 27, 2021 - Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Details on its Investor Day Event
To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.
