 
checkAd

Essex Property Trust Publishes Updated Investor Presentation and Increases Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 22:15  |  73   |   |   

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it has published an updated Investor Presentation and increased its second quarter and full-year guidance for Core FFO and full-year guidance for same-property revenues and net operating income as a result of improving market conditions. Additional details can be found in the updated Investor Presentation which can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

The Company is scheduled to participate in the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) Institutional Investor Forum held virtually from June 8 – 10, 2021. The Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Schall, will present at the conference on June 8, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. ET. To attend the presentation, registration to NAREIT REITWeek is required. The link to register can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.
 Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 244 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 5 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.



Essex Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Essex Property Trust Publishes Updated Investor Presentation and Increases Guidance Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it has published an updated Investor Presentation and increased its second quarter and full-year guidance for Core FFO and full-year guidance for same-property revenues and net operating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.05.21
Essex Property Trust Prices $300 Million of Senior Notes
12.05.21
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions