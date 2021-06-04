AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held on June 8-11, 2021; and

Baird Healthcare ESG Symposium, to be held on June 17, 2021.

Please check the website investor.amerisourcebergen.com for updates regarding the timing of the live webcasts, if any, and for replay information.

