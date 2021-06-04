 
Bimini Capital Management Announces the Adjusted Price Range and Extension of Its Tender Offer to Purchase up to $2.2 Million in Value of Shares of Its Class A Common Stock

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB: BMNM) (“Bimini Capital”) announced today that it has adjusted the price range of its “modified Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase, for cash, up to $2.2 million of shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (CUSIP numbers: 090319401, 090319708 and 090319807) (the “Class A Common Stock”) at a price per share not greater than $1.85 and not less than $1.65, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The aggregate Offer purchase price of up to $2.2 million remains unchanged. In addition, Bimini Capital announced that it has adjusted the expiration date of the Offer to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 2, 2021, unless the offer is extended or withdrawn. The full terms and conditions of the Offer are discussed in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 27, 2021 (as amended and supplemented to the date hereof, “Offer to Purchase”), and the associated Letter of Transmittal and other materials relating to the Offer that Bimini Capital initially filed on May 27, 2021 (each as amended) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

When the Offer expires, Bimini Capital will determine the lowest price per Share (in increments of $0.05) within the range of prices specified above that will enable it to purchase the maximum number of shares of Class A Common Stock having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $2.2 million (such purchase price, the “Final Purchase Price”). All shares purchased in the Offer will be purchased at the same price. All shares tendered at prices higher than the purchase price will be promptly returned to stockholders. If the Offer is fully subscribed, Bimini Capital would repurchase between 10.2% and 11.5% of its issued and outstanding Class A Common Stock as of May 26, 2021, depending on the purchase price payable in the Offer. In addition, in the event that shares are properly tendered at or below the purchase price (and not properly withdrawn) having an aggregate purchase price of more than $2.2 million, Bimini Capital may exercise its right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock without extending the expiration date.

