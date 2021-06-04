Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ADSs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (“Centessa”), a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, announced today that, in connection with its previously announced initial public offering of 16,500,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), the underwriters have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 2,475,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price of $20.00 per ADS, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the initial public offering occurred on June 2, 2021 and the issuance and sale of the additional ADSs closed today. The gross proceeds to Centessa from its initial public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses, totaled an aggregate of $379.5 million.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering can be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10012, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

