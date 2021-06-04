Diamcor Amends Terms of Warrants

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or the "Company") today announced it intends to reprice 2,857,975 of the Company's outstanding warrants expiring on June 20, 2021, and 1,755,157 of …

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or the "Company") today announced it intends to reprice 2,857,975 of the Company's outstanding warrants expiring on June 20, 2021, and 1,755,157 of the Company's outstanding warrants expiring on August 29, 2021. These warrants were issued pursuant to a Private Placement financing by the Company completed in 2 tranches on June 20, 2018, and August 29, 2018, respectively, each with an original exercise price of $0.60 (the "Warrants"). The Company intends to amend these Warrants to have an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant and to be extended for up to a year from the current applicable expiry date. As the amended exercise price is below the Market Price for the originating Private Placement, in accordance with Section 3 of Policy 4.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual, the Warrants are also being amended to include an accelerated expiry clause such that the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrant (the "Premium Trading Days"), the closing price of the Company's shares are no less than $0.375. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy, the reduced exercise period of 30 days will begin no more than 7 calendar days after the tenth Premium Trading Day and the Company must obtain the consent of the holders of the Warrants to the amendments in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy, as applicable. Further, and in accordance with applicable TSX Venture Exchange policy, if the Company's directors, officers and Control Persons (as defined under applicable TSX Venture Exchange policy) beneficially own, in the aggregate, more than 10% of the total number of Warrants to be repriced, the aggregate number of their Warrants that will be repriced will be limited to 10% of the total number of repriced Warrants and, in such circumstances, the repricing of the Warrants held by such persons will be done of a pro rata basis amongst said persons.

The foregoing amendments to the Warrants have been authorized and approved by the Board of Directors. The repricing of the Warrants and extension of the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all applicable securities laws.

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI, and on the OTC QB International under the symbol DMIFF. The Company has a well-established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive prior experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.