European Biotech Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced it received a notice on May 28, 2021 from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Quarterly Report”), the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s securities, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq, subject to the Company’s compliance with other applicable continued listing requirements.

On April 12, 2021 the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) released the “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”)” (the “Staff Statement”). The Staff Statement sets forth the conclusion of the SEC’s Office of the Chief Accountant that certain provisions included in the warrant agreements entered into by many SPACs, such as the Company, require such warrants to be accounted for as liabilities measured at fair value, rather than as equity securities, with changes in fair value during each financial reporting period reported in earnings. The Company has previously classified its private placement warrants and public warrants as equity.

The Company’s management and the Audit Committee of the Company’s board of directors are working to determine whether, in light of the Staff Statement, it is appropriate to restate the Company’s previously issued audited financial statements as of March 18, 2021. Given the scope of the process for evaluating the impact of the Staff Statement on the Company’s financial statements, the Company was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Quarterly Report”) by the required due date of May 17, 2021. On May 17, 2021, the Company filed a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the SEC related to the Quarterly Report. The Company is working diligently to prepare and file the Quarterly Report as soon as reasonably practicable.