 
checkAd

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 22:30  |  100   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced it received a notice on May 28, 2021 from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Quarterly Report”), the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”). The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s securities, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq, subject to the Company’s compliance with other applicable continued listing requirements.

As previously disclosed on May 17, 2021 in the Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing filed by Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) with the SEC, on April 12, 2021 the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) released the “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”)” (the “Staff Statement”). The Staff Statement sets forth the conclusion of the SEC’s Office of the Chief Accountant that certain provisions included in the warrant agreements entered into by many SPACs, such as the Company, require such warrants to be accounted for as liabilities measured at fair value, rather than as equity securities, with changes in fair value during each financial reporting period reported in earnings. The Company has previously classified its private placement warrants and public warrants as equity.

Given the scope of the process for evaluating the impact of the Staff Statement on the Company’s financial statements, the Company was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Quarterly Report”) by the required due date of May 17, 2021. On May 17, 2021, the Company filed a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the SEC related to the Quarterly Report. The Company is working diligently to prepare and file the Quarterly Report as soon as reasonably practicable.

The notice advises that under the Nasdaq’s rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice, or until July 26, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until November 22, 2021, to regain compliance.

Forward Looking-Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Oleg Grodnensky
Priveterra Acquisition Corp.
+1 (754)-220-9229
spac@priveterra.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced it received a notice on May 28, 2021 from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that as a result of the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION