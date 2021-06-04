 
The Chefs' Warehouse Affirms Its Commitment To Supporting Restaurants

The Chefs' Warehouse expands the Welcome Back campaign into new markets

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, remains committed in its support of chefs across North America. A recently launched campaign is highlighting the stories of innovative chefs reopening dining across the country. The campaign to promote menu-driven independent restaurants will emphasize the personal stories of their chefs to the world through the company's social media platforms. What began as an NYC-centric project, will now be a coast-coast opportunity to increase exposure of some of the brightest stars in the culinary world.

New York and Los Angeles are two diverse cities with a myriad of differences in culture and cuisine. What unites the chefs of these two cities is an uncompromised commitment to quality. As part of the ‘Welcome Back Campaign’ the Chefs’ Warehouse had the opportunity to meet with executive chef Danny Ye of Catch LA, one of the trendiest sea and land-based restaurants in the city. When discussing how he became a chef, Mr. Ye brought up the privilege of growing up as the eldest child of immigrant parents. The fusion of American and Chinese cultures gave him an appreciation for how food unites disparate people. “Food was everything and I became a chef because of this capacity to connect others and create memories.”

Another featured chef, Jack Logue of Tribeca Kitchen, shares Danny Ye’s passion for using great food as a vehicle for unity. His personal story emphasized a lifelong love of hospitality which could not be achieved without the right building blocks.

These two chefs, and thousands of other chefs, trust the reputation the Chefs’ Warehouse has established in its 35 year plus history providing the world’s greatest ingredients. Whether it’s the perfect wagyu steaks, fresh caviar to elevate a seafood dish, or even the basics such as heavy cream to make an authentic sauce, the company continues to offer incredible products to the best chefs in North America.

The Chefs' Warehouse team has and will continue traveling North America to feature restaurants, restaurateurs, steakhouses, patisseries, and other hospitality professionals. With many inspiring stories already posted, the Chefs' Warehouse team looks forward to continuing the campaign throughout the summer. Click Here to learn more information.

About The Chefs' Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415





