Goldstar Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

MONTRÉAL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of $200,200 representing the first tranche of a flow-through share financing of up to $720,000. Under this first tranche, the Corporation issued 1,112,223 flow-through common shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $200,200.

The proceeds from the issuance of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses on properties of the Corporation located in the Province of Québec.

An insider of the Corporation subscribed for a total of 277,778 Flow-Through Shares having an aggregate subscription price of $50,000.

