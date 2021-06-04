 
Goldstar Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of $200,200 representing the first tranche of a flow-through share financing of up to $720,000. Under this first tranche, the Corporation issued 1,112,223 flow-through common shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $200,200.

The Flow-Through Shares issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a four month hold period.

The proceeds from the issuance of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses on properties of the Corporation located in the Province of Québec.

An insider of the Corporation subscribed for a total of 277,778 Flow-Through Shares having an aggregate subscription price of $50,000.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier
Chairman
Telephone: 514-284-3663
dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.





