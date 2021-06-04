Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

The Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement (when effective) qualify the distribution from treasury and secondary distribution of up to CAD$750 million of common shares, warrants, units, debt securities and subscription receipts (collectively, “ Securities ”) or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective (subject to MJDS eligibility). The specific terms of any future offering of Securities will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC in connection with any such offering.

Largo Resources Ltd. (“ Largo ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) reports that it has obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the " Shelf Prospectus ") from the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the “ Registration Statement ”) has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC ”) under the Canada/U.S. Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (“ MJDS ”). The Company filed the Shelf Prospectus to replace its prior base shelf prospectus, which expired in March 2021.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Registration Statement has been filed with the SEC, but is not yet effective. Securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and a copy of the Registration Statement (once effective) can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and may be obtained without charge from the Chief Financial Officer of Largo at 55 University Avenue, Suite 1105, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2H7, Canada.

Revised Annual Information Form

The Company also announces that it has today filed a revised annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 to incorporate the reconciliation of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates for the Campbell Pit at the Company’s Maracás Menchen Mine as at December 31, 2020, and to clarify that all members of the Company’s audit committee meet the applicable independence requirements. The revision was requested by the Ontario Securities Commission as a part of its review of the Company’s preliminary base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2021.