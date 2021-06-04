Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Issues Comprehensive Press Release on Completed Change of Business Transaction

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “ Company ” or “ Salona Global ”) (TSXV:SGMD) is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of September 17, 2020, December 21, 2021, March 15, 2021 and April 26, 2021, it has closed its proposed change of business transaction (the “ COB ”) with South Dakota Partners, Inc. (“ SDP ”), a South Dakota corporation.

Upon re-listing, the Company (investor information at www.salonaglobal.com) intends to focus on completing a number of acquisitions and plans to achieve scale through a combination of further transactions and organic growth. It will be operating in the US$30 billion recovery science market including post-operative pain, wound care and other markets serving the ageing population in developed economies. Salona Global’s emphasis will include products and technologies that will be disruptive in the marketplace. After an initial growth phase, the Company has the ultimate goal of listing on a US exchange.

The acquisition oriented growth plan will aim to leverage the liquid Canadian capital markets to target smaller US-based and international private medical device companies offering stock and cash deals to acquire, integrate and grow a large, broad-based medical technology company.

The post-COB organic growth strategy is to increase revenue and profits and therefore earnings per share (EPS) by:

Growing revenues through expanded international distribution: Leveraging management’s existing and robust sales distribution networks in Europe, Japan and Australia to increase sales for each acquired company;

Expanding product lines: developing, in-licensing or acquiring new IP protected devices synergistic with the acquisitions; and

Increasing profits: operational integration reducing supply chain risks and increasing cash flow and margin.



Completion of the Change of Business

The Company anticipates that its Common Shares, of which there are now 44,677,545 issued and outstanding, will resume trading on the TSXV at the market open on June 9, 2021.

In connection with the COB, among other things, the 7,869,005 subscription receipts (the “Salona Subscription Receipts”) issued by the Company and 2,121,232 subscription receipts (the “Brattle Subscription Receipts”, and together with the Salona Subscription Receipts, the “Subscription Receipts”) issued by Brattle Finco B.C. Ltd. (“Brattle Finco”), a subsidiary of the Company, in contemplation of the COB (together, the “Offering”) were ultimately converted or exchanged, as applicable, for an aggregate of 9,990,237 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and 2,121,232 Common Share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a “Warrant”), with each such Warrant exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $1.25 per share until December 18, 2022, subject to acceleration. In addition, in contemplation of the completion of the COB, the Notice of Articles and Articles of the Company (together, the “Articles”) were amended to create a new class of shares consisting of an unlimited number of Class “A” non-voting common shares (the “Class A Shares”) and restate the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions of the Common Shares.