AGF Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $40.8 billion as at May 31, 2021.

AUM



($ billions) May 31,

2021 April 30,

2021 % Change

Month-Over-

Month May 31,

2020 % Change

Year-Over-

Year Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds) $22.3 $22.1 $18.2 Institutional and Sub-advisory +

High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds $16.4 $16.2 $15.2 Subtotal

(before Private Alternative AUM and fee-earning assets1) $38.7 $38.3 $33.4 Private Alternative AUM2 $0.1 $0.1 $0.2 Total AUM2 $38.8 $38.4 1.0% $33.6 15.5% Private Alternative fee-earning assets1,2 $2.0 $2.0 $2.1 Total AUM and fee-earning assets1 $40.8 $40.4 1.0% $35.7 14.3% Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM $22.1 $22.3 $17.8 1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





