AGF Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 04.06.2021, 23:01 | 107 | 0 |
TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $40.8 billion as at May 31, 2021.
|
AUM
($ billions)
|
May 31,
2021
|
April 30,
2021
|
% Change
Month-Over-
Month
|
May 31,
2020
|
% Change
Year-Over-
Year
|Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds)
|$22.3
|$22.1
|$18.2
|
Institutional and Sub-advisory +
High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds
|$16.4
|$16.2
|$15.2
|
Subtotal
(before Private Alternative AUM and fee-earning assets1)
|$38.7
|$38.3
|$33.4
|Private Alternative AUM2
|$0.1
|$0.1
|$0.2
|Total AUM2
|$38.8
|$38.4
|1.0%
|$33.6
|15.5%
|Private Alternative fee-earning assets1,2
|$2.0
|$2.0
|$2.1
|Total AUM and fee-earning assets1
|$40.8
|$40.4
|1.0%
|$35.7
|14.3%
|Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM
|$22.1
|$22.3
|$17.8
1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0