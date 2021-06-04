 
checkAd

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Array Technologies, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ARRY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 23:16  |  104   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired Array securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired Array common stock pursuant and/or traceable to: (i) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s October 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO”); or (ii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s December 2020 offering (the “December 2020 SPO”); or (iii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s March 2021 offering (the “March 2021 SPO”); or (iv) any combination of the IPO, December 2020 SPO, or March 2021 SPO, of the important July 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Array securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Array class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2098.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the offering documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to adequately disclose the then-existing rise of costs related to certain supplies such as steel, as well as the Company’s freight costs, and that these were likely to have, and were having, an adverse effect on the Company’s business and operations. The complaint also alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in press releases and conference calls because defendants omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that dating back to Q1 2020, prices of certain commodities such as steel were increasing dramatically, and that Array was facing increasing freight costs, and as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business and operations lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Array class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2098.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Array Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Array Technologies, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ARRY WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired Array securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, inclusive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)
27.05.21
ARRY Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Array Technologies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
24.05.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Investors
21.05.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
21.05.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Investors
20.05.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) on Behalf of Investors
20.05.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) on Behalf of Investors
18.05.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Array Technologies, Inc.
18.05.21
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Array Technologies, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ARRY
18.05.21
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Array Technologies, Inc. - ARRY