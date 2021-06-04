Statement by Next Alt

Regulatory News:

The previously disclosed pledges of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) class B common stock held by Next Alt S.à r.l., specifically (1) the pledge of 63.8 million shares of Altice USA, Inc. Class B common stock, and (2) the negative pledge of 22.3 million shares of Altice USA., Inc., class B common stock, held by Next Alt S.à r.l., and pledged as collateral in connection with acquisition financing of Sotheby’s by BidFair from October 2019 (with related updated disclosure in the Altice USA 2021 proxy statement), have been removed in their entirety.

Tag: ATUS, NYSE

