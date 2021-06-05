 
Bowman Consulting Group Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriters’ Overallotment Option

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (Nasdaq: BWMN) today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of common stock have exercised their option to purchase an additional 115,925 shares at the public offering price of $14.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $1.6 million. After giving effect to the partial exercise of the overallotment option, the total number of shares sold by Bowman in the public offering increased to 3,805,925 shares and gross proceeds increased to approximately $53.3 million. The exercise of the overallotment option is expected to close on June 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time the Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.5 million after underwriting discounts and commissions.

D.A. Davidson & Co. and B. Riley Securities were joint bookrunners for the offering. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to Bowman and Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to the underwriters.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: D.A. Davidson & Co., Attention: Syndicate Department, 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, MT 59401, by telephone at (800) 332-5915 and by e-mail: ProspectusRequest@dadco.com; or B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th Street N., Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, by telephone at (703) 312-9580 and by e-mail: Prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bowman

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $51.7 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com.

