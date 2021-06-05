Northwest Copper Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021 and Operating Highlights

Merger with Sun Metals Corp.

On March 5, 2021, the Company announced it had completed the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”) with Sun Metals Corp. (“Sun Metals”) pursuant to which NorthWest acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sun Metals (the “Transaction”) on the basis of 0.215 common shares for each share of Sun Metals held. In connection with closing the Transaction, the gross proceeds of $10,350,000 of the bought deal private placement financing completed by Sun Metals in December 2020, less the underwriters cash commission of 6% and underwriters’ expenses, were released from escrow1.

Funded Future Growth

On March 31, 2021 the Company closed an additional bought-deal private placement, pursuant to which the Company issued 3,750,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.80 per Share, 5,000,000 flow-through common shares (the “FT Shares”) at a price of $1.00 per FT Share, and 4,550,000 charity flow-through common shares (the “Charity FT Shares”) at a price of $1.10 per Charity FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $13,005,000 (the “Offering”). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the underwriters a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

Strengthened Management Team And Board

In connection with the merger with Sun Metals, the Company added Peter Bell as President and CEO, Lauren McDougall as CFO and Corporate Secretary, Ian Neill as VP Exploration and James Lang as Chief Geoscientist. Mark O’Dea (Executive Chair), Sean Tetzlaff and Richard Bailes joined the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing James Morton and Eric Strom.

Expanded Stardust Resource and Metallurgical Results

On May 17, 2021, the Company announced a new mineral resource estimate for Stardust2 which incorporates the 421 zone, and consists of Indicated mineral resources totaling 1,962,900 tonnes at 2.59% CuEq3, 1.31% Cu, 1.44 g/t Au and 27.1 g/t Ag and Inferred mineral resources totaling 5,843,200 tonnes at 1.88% CuEq, 0.86% Cu, 1.17 g/t Au and 20.0 g/t Ag all at a cut-off of US $65/tonne and 2.5 metre minimum mining width. The updated Stardust mineral resource estimate was prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo, of GeoSim Services Inc., and replaces the previous Stardust mineral resource estimate4. See Stardust Resource NI 43-101 Disclosure below for further information.

Table 1 – Summary of Indicated and Inferred Resources

Resource Classification



Tonnes > COG



Grades %Cu g/t Au g/t Ag CuEq³ Indicated 1,962,900 1.31 1.44 27.1 2.59 Inferred 5,843,200 0.86 1.17 20.0 1.88

Table 2- Resource Sensitivity to changes in cut-off grade

Indicated Grades COG $/t Tonnes > COG %Cu g/t Au g/t Ag CuEq³ 65 1,962,888 1.31 1.44 27.1 2.59 85 1,603,223 1.48 1.62 30.2 2.93 105 1,309,183 1.65 1.82 33.2 3.25 125 1,061,374 1.83 2.02 36.2 3.60





Inferred Grades COG $/t Tonnes > COG %Cu g/t Au g/t Ag CuEq³ 65 5,843,160 0.86 1.17 20.0 1.88 85 4,317,343 0.97 1.35 22.6 2.15 105 3,091,762 1.10 1.54 24.9 2.43 125 2,158,409 1.24 1.73 27.6 2.73

Notes:

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant issues. Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or part of the Inferred mineral resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category.



Exploration Outlook

NorthWest is planning an extensive $8.5 million exploration program for the 2021 field season. Field work at the Stardust and Kwanika projects has begun, and drilling is scheduled to commence at Kwanika in early June, consisting of two diamond drill rigs. Other activities planned for the Stardust and Kwanika projects during the 2021 field season include regional mapping, sampling and geophysical surveys. The drill program will focus on upgrading the Kwanika resource through targeting of areas within the underground resource that have not been sufficiently drill tested to date. Nearby deposit areas which hold potential for resource expansion will also be tested, along with regional targets that have the opportunity of improving overall project economics. In addition, Northwest plans to conduct an initial drill testing program on the East Niv property, along with mapping and sampling programs at the Lorraine, Top Cat, Arjay, Croy-Bloom and Tchentlo projects.

Selected Financial Data

The following selected financial data is derived from our Consolidated Financial Statements and related notes thereto for the periods indicated, as prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Details of these results are described in the Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021. These documents can be found on the Company’s website (www.northwestcopper.ca) or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All dollar figures are expressed in Canadian $.

Financial year ended: February 28, 2021

$ February 29, 2021

$ February 28, 2019

$ Total revenues Nil Nil Nil Net income (loss) In Total (701,524 ) (3,505,444 ) 171,749 Per share (0.01 ) (0.07 ) 0.00 Comprehensive Income (loss) In Total (701,524 ) (3,505,444 ) 171,749 Per share (0.01 ) (0.07 ) 0.00 Total assets 19,709,950 19,369,718 18,806,757 Total long term financial liabilities 46,964 358,080 Nil

This press release should be read in conjunction with NorthWest’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021. These documents can be found on the Company’s website (www.northwestcopper.ca) or under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders may receive a printed copy of the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, upon request.

Stardust Resource NI 43-101 disclosure

The data cut-off used for the resource estimate is March 31, 2021. CIM Definition standards (2014) were used for reporting the mineral resources. The database for Stardust contains 206 drill holes representing 74,253 m of drilling. Grade estimation is based on 186 drill holes and 3,124 composites of nominal 2.0-m lengths. Reasonable prospects for economic extraction were determined by applying a minimum mining width of 2.5 m and excluding isolated blocks and clusters of blocks that would likely not be mineable. The base case cut-off of US$65/t was determined based on metal prices of US $3.25/lb copper, US $1,600/oz gold and US $20/oz silver, underground mining cost of US $45/t, processing cost of US $15/t and G&A cost of US $5/t. Recoveries used in calculation of the base case cut-off were based on recent metallurgical test results and were assumed to be 94% for gold and copper and 86% for silver. Block tonnes were estimated using a density of 3.4 g/cm 3 for mineralized material. Six separate mineral domain models were created in Leapfrog Geo to constrain the estimate. Minimum width used for the wireframe models was 1.5 m. For grade estimation, 2.0-metre composites were created within the zone boundaries using the best-fit method. Capping values on composites were used to limit the impact of outliers. For the zone 2 domain, gold was capped at 15 g/t, silver at 140 g/t and copper at 7.5%. For all other domains, gold was capped at 6 g/t, silver at 140 g/t and copper at 5%.

Grades were estimated using the inverse distance cubed method. Dynamic anisotropy was applied using trend surfaces from the vein models. A minimum of 3 and maximum of 12 composites were required for block grade estimation. Blocks were classified based on drill spacing. Blocks falling within a drill spacing of 30 m within zones 2, 3, and 6 were initially assigned to the Indicated category. All other estimated blocks within a maximum search distance of 100 m were assigned to the Inferred category. Blocks were reclassified to eliminate isolated Indicated resources within Inferred resources. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

In support of the resource, metallurgical testing was done on Stardust5, which showed very high copper recoveries of 94.2% to 98.6% and similarly high gold recoveries of 93% to 93.9%. A preliminary flowsheet was outlined suggesting a 150 micron initial grind and a 45 to 50 micron regrind. Copper in concentrate grades were 21.8% to 26.2%.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drilling completed at Stardust in 2017-2020 was supervised by on‐site personnel who collected and tracked samples and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Bureau Veritas (BV) in Vancouver BC for analysis. BV’s quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008. Core samples were analyzed using a combination of BV’s AQ270 process for low level concentrations (ICP‐ES/MS aqua regia) and the MA270 process for higher level concentrations (ICPES/MS 4 acid digestion). Gold assaying was completed with FA330, a 30‐gram fire assay with ICP‐ES finish. Base metal overlimits were finalized with titration, with gold overlimits completed with a gravimetric finish. A silica wash was used between high‐grade samples to ensure no sample carry over.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

The updated Stardust mineral resource estimate was prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo., Principal, GeoSim Services Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Ian Neill P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of NorthWest, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. NorthWest’s Qualified Person confirmed there were no limitations from the Company in verifying the drilling and sample data underlying the mineral resource estimate which were verified through site visit observations and monitoring of the QA/QC program.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new diversified copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

