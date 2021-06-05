Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination With CareMax

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. ("DFHT") (NASDAQ: DFHT; DFHTW; DFHTU), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (“Deerfield”) and Richard Barasch, a veteran healthcare public company executive and investor, announced today that DFHT stockholders have voted to approve all of the proposals related to the proposed business combination with CareMax Medical Group LLC (“CareMax”) and IMC Medical Group Holdings LLC (“IMC”), to create a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. DFHT’s Board of Directors had previously approved the business combination and recommended that its stockholders vote in favor of it and all of the proposals relating to the business combination. There were no redemptions by DFHT stockholders in connection with the business combination.

In addition to approving the business combination, DFHT’s stockholders approved proposals to: (i) issue certain securities in connection with the business combination as required by Nasdaq listing rules; (ii) amend and restate the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of DFHT to, among other things, change DFHT’s name to CareMax, Inc., and increase the total number of authorized shares of all classes to 261,000,000; and (iii) approve the Company’s 2021 Long-Term Incentive Award Plan.

DFHT Chairman and incoming CareMax Executive Chairman Richard Barasch expressed, “I’ve spent much of my career working with primary care physicians to improve healthcare outcomes in a more cost efficient way. We believe the business combination with CareMax will allow this model to be expanded to more seniors across the country.”

Carlos de Solo, CareMax’s Chief Executive Officer, shared similar excitement for the future. “We have spent the past decade cultivating a replicable business model to bring medical care to the underserved while delivering strong results for our equityholders. We believe the business combination with DFHT will bring us the capital to ramp up our national expansion.”

The business combination is expected to close on or about Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Upon closing, CareMax and IMC will become wholly owned subsidiaries of DFHT, which will be renamed CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”). The combined and renamed company expects that its Class A common stock and public warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the new trading symbols “CMAX” and “CMAXW”, respectively, starting on or about Wednesday, June 9, 2021.