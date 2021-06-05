 
Findit Features Members DeltaVera, Millenia Medical, and ClassWorx Who Utilize Findit Marketing Campaigns To Improve Online Presence

Autor: Accesswire
05.06.2021   

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: DeltaVera, Millenia Medical, and ClassWorx.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting three featured members that utilize Findit marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is DeltaVera. DeltaVera has become the trusted source for premium Delta 8 THC products including gummies and pre-rolls. Their Delta 8 THC gummies even won 3rd place in the 2021 High Times Hemp Cup, a true testament to the quality, consistency and brand. DeltaVera offers the best edibles and smokables in the industry to ensure that every THC user has the opportunity to enjoy this easy-going cannabinoid in whichever way they desire. They strive to stay ahead of the curve to meet new, healthy and enjoyable innovations the moment they arrive. Visit DeltaVera to browse their great selection of products, to learn more about Delta 8 THC, or to find a carrier of DeltaVera products near you.

Follow DeltaVera on Findit

findit.com/delta-8-gummies

Our second featured member is Millenia Medical. Millenia Medical offers 13-week travel assignments in hospitals and health facilities all across the US. Their travel assignments include short and long term contracts for RN's, LPN's, Certified Surgical Technicians (CST's), and many other providers. Millenia's client facilities range from large teaching facilities in major cities, to small community hospitals in rural settings, to correctional facilities and government clinics. Millenia Medical is also an approved Federal Supply Vendor which allows their travel nurses to take assignments in Veteran Administration Hospitals, Military Facilities, Indian Health Service Clinics and Correctional Institutions throughout the United States.

