 
checkAd

Scorpio Gold Regains Control of Mineral Ridge, Nevada

Autor: Accesswire
05.06.2021, 03:45  |  124   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) regains 100% control of the Company's Mineral Ridge Property, located in Nevada as a result of Titan Mining Corporation's …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) regains 100% control of the Company's Mineral Ridge Property, located in Nevada as a result of Titan Mining Corporation's ("Titan") termination of an earn-in option agreement (the "Titan Agreement") announced on August 31, 2020.

The Mineral Ridge Property is comprised of approximately 14,000 acres of patented, fee-owned, and unpatented mining claims which include certain water rights (refer to Figure 1 for location and boundary map). Historically, the property has produced approximately 1 million ounces of gold from underground and open pit mining operations. The site is a fully permitted mine and mill operation that is currently on care and maintenance.

Mineral Ridge is a property with widespread, high grade mineralization that has historically been the focus of small-scale mining activities and has never seen a comprehensive exploration program. Mineral Ridge fits all of the criteria for gold assets: the property is in a great jurisdiction, is fully permitted for production and drilling, has known resources of 335,000 ounces of gold, and tremendous exploration potential.

To date, Titan has not announced or delivered the results of any drilling conducted during their tenure to the Company. Once such data is provided to the Company, the Company will have the opportunity for the first time to analyze the results and locations of any drilling done by Titan for follow up by the Company.

Titan previously identified seven targets, outside the production areas, for exploration drilling. These targets included: North Springs, Chieftain, Vanderbilt, Custer Ridge, Drinkwater NW and Tarantula (refer to Figure 1). These targets were prioritized based on surface sampling of high-grade gold and/or a combination of structure and lithology hosting anomalous gold (refer to Figure 2).

Figure 1: Mineral Ridge highlighting areas of previous mining, planned mining and exploration target areas.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2. Limited surface rock chip sampling results for the Mineral Ridge claims.

Foto: Accesswire

On March 1, 2021, the Company reported that Titan had commissioned a technical report with an effective date of December 1, 2020, summarizing a feasibility study that was prepared for Scorpio Gold on Mineral Ridge with an effective date of January 2, 2018. The December 1, 2020 technical report confirmed the estimate of 335.60 ounces of gold in Measured and Indicated Resource and an additional 11.83 ounces of gold in the Inferred Category. Of the resource a total of 260.2 ounces of gold are in the reserve category.

Seite 1 von 2
Scorpio Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scorpio Gold Regains Control of Mineral Ridge, Nevada VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) regains 100% control of the Company's Mineral Ridge Property, located in Nevada as a result of Titan Mining Corporation's …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
Gladstone Land Acquires Blueberry Orchard in New Jersey
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order