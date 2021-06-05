 
checkAd

Titan Mining Enhances Focus at ESM; Terminates Mineral Ridge Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.06.2021, 04:25  |  101   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces that with stronger than expected zinc prices, lower than planned smelter treatment charges and increasing cash flow from its Empire State Mines (“ESM”) in upstate New York, Titan has decided to focus its efforts at ESM and terminate its option on the Mineral Ridge property owned by Scorpio Gold Corporation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada based on exploration and study results.

Titan undertook an extensive exploration program, (67 holes totaling 46,182 feet of drilling testing the resource expansion potential of eight target areas) and an internal scoping level study. The economic results did not meet Titan’s requirements to advance the project.  

Scott Burkett, Vice President of Exploration commented, “Increasing profitability at ESM coupled with limited exploration success and additional challenges at Mineral Ridge centered around capital and operating cost uncertainty has caused us to re-evaluate our position at Mineral Ridge and enhance our focus on ESM. The project scope and perceived challenges are not a good fit for Titan at this time and we have decided not to pursue Mineral Ridge opportunity further.”

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York state. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:
Email: info@titanmining.com


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Titan Mining Enhances Focus at ESM; Terminates Mineral Ridge Option VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces that with stronger than expected zinc prices, lower than planned smelter treatment charges and increasing cash …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:42 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: AMC, Bitcoin, Steuern - Dimensionen!
16:59 Uhr
Loncor Announces Name Change to Loncor Gold Inc.
15:00 Uhr
Latin Metals Outlines Drill Targets at Aylen Project, Argentina
15:00 Uhr
Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change
14:30 Uhr
Fortitude Gold Declares June Monthly Dividend
14:14 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Blue Lagoon: Erstes Golderz wird zur Verarbeitung verschifft
14:01 Uhr
Monarch Mining Corporation Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Units
14:00 Uhr
Rockland Resources Contracts Forage Fusion Drilling Limited for Drilling at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario
13:45 Uhr
Apollo Announces Brokered Private Placement of Subscription Receipts
13:35 Uhr
Monarch Mining Receives DTC Eligibility