KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Phase 2 Clinical Data of Oral KVD900 for Treatment of HAE at C1-Inhibitor Deficiency & Angioedema Workshop

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced the oral presentation of clinical data supporting KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) at the 12th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency & Angioedema Workshop.

“Our goal is to provide the best outcome for HAE patients experiencing an attack, and that means offering them the ability to treat early in the attack progression to shorten attack duration,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “The data today reinforce that attacks treated with oral KVD900 experience a rapid improvement in symptoms which is maintained for 24 hours, while also being generally safe and well tolerated. We look forward to providing updates on KVD900’s upcoming Phase 3 program.”