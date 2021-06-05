Social Networking Platform Findit.com See Diversity with Our Members
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, highlights top trending posts from a variety of our members. Findit.com provides a safe space for members with different views to post their status updates, share them to other social networking sites, and have them viewed by members of Findit as well as people who are not members of Findit.
Findit offers all its members the same tools to include in posts that provide a place to upload multiple pictures, video, a link to where you want to drive traffic to and an unlimited number of characters in each post making it unique from other social platforms that have limitations on characters, not allowing links in a post and algorithms that do not display all of your posts on your follower or friends feed. Findit does this while it also provides access to anyone member or not to see the posts created by Findit members that can also be shared from any visitor to a post to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, LinkedIN and more. Findit is the social networking site that does not push your posts down so people can't see them, Findit makes your posts visible for everyone to be able to see them.
Here is some of our Findit posts from our members that bring diversity to Findit to you and to the world. Join Findit and start sharing your unique self. You are welcome on Findit.
Ryan Cassata is an award winning singer-songwriter, actor, performer, writer and LGBTQ activist & motivational speaker based in Los Angeles. With features in Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazine, The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and The Daily News, Ryan has made the most of his young career, which started when he was just 13.
Check out Ryan's latest Findit posts and be sure to share the ones you love and leave comments.
Check out Paul Tracey from South Florida a Certified Fitness Instructor who promotes wellness each and everyday on Findit.
Have a look at DeltaVera a new member this month who utilizes Findit to reach more people, improve search results while posting content to highlight their product line of Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls and Delta 8 THC Gummies.
The amazing Song writer Kevin Fisher whose song he co-wrote Monsters that went Gold shares his updates on Findit, Instagram and Facebook to stay in touch with his followers, friends and family under the social name IAMSWEETTALKER. Share Kevin's success when you see his posts on Findit, literally by clicking on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or all of them and share his posts to your pages.
