Hayward Holdings Updates on Fire at Facility in Yuncos, Spain

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today that one of the buildings at its production campus in Yuncos, Spain was affected by a fire. All employees were safely evacuated with no major injuries.

The impacted building manufactures fiberglass laminated filters. No other manufacturing lines on the Yuncos campus (pumps, ladders, lighting, injected filters) were impacted. Production and service of these product ranges started again this morning from Yuncos without interruption.