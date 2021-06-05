Hayward Holdings Updates on Fire at Facility in Yuncos, Spain
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today that one of the buildings at its production campus in Yuncos, Spain was affected by a fire. All employees were safely evacuated with no major injuries.
The impacted building manufactures fiberglass laminated filters. No other manufacturing lines on the Yuncos campus (pumps, ladders, lighting, injected filters) were impacted. Production and service of these product ranges started again this morning from Yuncos without interruption.
“We appreciate the quick assistance of the fire department. Employees followed our well-established protocols, I am pleased to say all employees are safe and the impact to our business is not material,” said Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward Holdings. “While we investigate the cause of the fire and rebuild to our exacting standards, customers can be assured that we have a full-range of alternative filtration technologies to offer.”
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Hayward designs, manufactures and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac, AquaRite, ColorLogic, Navigator, OmniLogic, OmniHub, TriStar, Super Pump, TurboCell, pHin, CAT Controllers, HCP Pumps and Saline C Series.
