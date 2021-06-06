 
checkAd

Las Vegas to Host SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.06.2021, 00:48  |  113   |   |   

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium.

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a state-of-the-art global events destination and home to the Las Vegas Raiders. SummerSlam will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium with tickets on sale Friday, June 18. Fans interested in an exclusive SummerSlam presale opportunity can register at www.summerslam.com/presale.

“Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas. We expect to deliver a great night of sports entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer and Las Vegas native.

“The Raiders are thrilled to join WWE in hosting SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in August,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “WWE is a leader in global entertainment, and to host one of its signature events in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is a perfect fit. The Raiders look forward to SummerSlam and a full schedule of events and entertainment to come at Allegiant Stadium.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to host SummerSlam for the very first time and welcome WWE, its Superstars and the WWE Universe to Las Vegas this August,” said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Live entertainment and sporting events are returning to the destination in a big way, and SummerSlam is the perfect addition to the Las Vegas summer calendar.”

SummerSlam will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a global events destination and the newest state-of-the-art entertainment venue in Las Vegas. Home of the iconic Raiders and UNLV Football, Allegiant Stadium is ideally located for both visitors and locals. The technologically advanced stadium is fully enclosed and climate-controlled with a capacity of up to 65,000. Allegiant Stadium hosts world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit www.allegiantstadium.com.

Seite 1 von 3
World Wrestling Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Las Vegas to Host SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium. Located adjacent to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
WWE Elects Steve Koonin, Connor Schell & Nick Khan to Board of Directors
01.06.21
WWE Announces Jamie Horowitz, Samira Shah & Matt Drew to Join Senior Leadership Team
28.05.21
SummerSlam Set for Saturday, August 21
26.05.21
WWE Announces Next Three Dates On 25-City Summer Tour
21.05.21
WWE Returns to Live Events With 25-City Tour Beginning July 16