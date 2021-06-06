Toga Limited’s Social Media App Yippi Launches “Yipps Wanted” Program to Provide a Seamless Business Solutions for Merchants

As a mini program, “Yipps Wanted” offers customers and merchants chances to win prizes when they spend Yipps – the virtual reward points that can be redeemed in transactions conducted through the Yippi app. Merchants can also offer instant rewards to walk-in customers who spend in their stores simply by scanning their Yippi QR code via the mini program. Currently there are more than 15,000 establishments where Yipps can be used.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, June 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toga Limited’s (OTC:TOGL) social media mobile app, Yippi, launches “Yipps Wanted” program, an end-to-end e-commerce platform solution, aimed at assisting small medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia to increase the number of customers and drive traffic to their physical and or online stores. The “Yipps Wanted” program is available in a mini program on the Yippi platform, and a merchant mobile application.

Yippi provides merchants with promotional activities such as Yippi online campaigns, mini videos, and live stream events. Merchants themselves can manage such activities through the Yipps Wanted Merchant mobile application that allows them and their business administrators to control and manage their customers’ orders and Yipps redemption.

In addition to auto-generating Yipps’ rebates for customers, merchants can look forward to a soon-to-be-released feature, which enables them to promote their Yipps Wanted store, and increase engagement with their customers on a highly personalized level. The Advertisement Booking feature will enable merchants to book and manage the appropriate advertising media channel and advertisement slots.

“We target that by end December 2021, 30,000 local merchants in Malaysia will participate in this program and leverage on Yippi’s huge base of users. It is a win-win business opportunity for the participating merchants because they can use “Yipps Wanted” program to enhance customer loyalty, improve brand awareness and image, as well as increase sales productivity,” said TOGA Limited Co-Founder and TOGL Technology General Manager, Mr. Roy Lim Jun Hao.

For more information on Yipps Wanted Program, kindly visit https://yippiweb.com/yipps-wanted/

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson

TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

(949) 333-1603

info@togalimited.com

