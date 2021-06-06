 
Novartis announces iptacopan met Phase II study primary endpoint in rare kidney disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN)

  • Phase II primary endpoint results for investigational iptacopan in IgAN demonstrated effective and clinically meaningful reduction of proteinuria1 – a key risk predictor in kidney disease progression2
  • Iptacopan also showed a trend toward stabilization of kidney function1; Phase III clinical trial APPLAUSE is underway
  • There are no currently approved treatments for IgAN a rare and often progressive kidney disease that mainly affects young adults and can progress to kidney failure3-7
  • Iptacopan is in development for several complement-driven renal diseases (CDRDs), including IgAN and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and the blood disorder paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), targeting a key driver of these diseases

Basel, June 06, 2021 — Novartis today announced Phase II primary endpoint data showing investigational iptacopan (LNP023) – a first-in-class, oral, targeted factor B inhibitor – reduced protein in the urine (proteinuria), an increasingly recognized surrogate marker correlating with progression to kidney failure2, and showed promise in stabilizing kidney function in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN)1. The data were presented at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress held virtually from June 5–8, 2021.

In the Phase II study (NCT03373461), patients (n=112) with IgAN were randomized to placebo or different doses of iptacopan1. The primary endpoint was met with a statistically significant (p=0.038) dose response effect on reduction in proteinuria (as measured by 24-hour urinary protein to creatine ratio [UPCR 24h]) with iptacopan vs. placebo, at 90 days1. At the highest dose of 200mg twice daily a 23% reduction in proteinuria was predicted, compared with placebo, at 90 days1.

“IgAN is a devastating disease with no currently approved treatments. These efficacy data, seen after 90 days of treatment, along with the safety profile, offer hope that inhibition of the alternative complement pathway with iptacopan may be an effective way to delay IgAN disease progression,” said study lead author Jonathan Barratt, Professor of Renal Medicine, University of Leicester and nephrology consultant, Leicester General Hospital. “These data highlight the ability of iptacopan to address one of the key drivers for this disease and its potential to provide a much-needed, targeted treatment for people living with IgAN.”

