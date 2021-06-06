 
Covetrus Integrates Prescription and Practice Management Technologies

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced an enhancement to their leading practice management software to help today’s veterinary clinics compete online and deliver more complete healthcare.

The latest AVImark and eVetPractice updates include streamlined prescribing through an embedded integration with the Covetrus Prescription Management Platform. With access to digital scripts within these central operating systems, veterinary teams will save time, empower compliance and run more efficient and successful practices.

As veterinarians compete with aggressive online retailers focused on disintermediating their business, an integrated prescription process gives practice teams a smarter workflow that drives patient health by proactively recommending the right medication at the right time. With pet and horse owners increasingly reliant on 24/7 online shopping, veterinarians and their teams are spending hours reviewing prescription requests from online retailers, further overwhelming busy clinics and diverting resources needed to provide exceptional patient care. Digital scripts direct animal owners to the practice’s own online pharmacy, for wellness-focused workflows and faster fulfillment.

“Covetrus is committed to providing solutions that advance animal health and this integration brings together powerful technology to drive a healthier, more complete care experience,” said Georgia Wraight, executive vice president and president of Covetrus Global Technology Solutions. “Seamless digital prescriptions within practice management further supports clinics challenged by both capacity and compliance.”

The continued integration between signature Covetrus software solutions is based on significant customer feedback, user research and beta testing. Other benefits of this combined technology include the ability to create scripts from the patient record, search the full product catalog, and track prescriptions with writeback functionality.

“This integration is very simple and intuitive, which saves us time by making the prescription creation workflow much faster,” said Jennifer Potts, hospital manager at Chimney Hills Animal Hospital. “With the information embedded in our software, it’s easy to compare products and write a prescription recommendation in just a few quick steps. All of this makes our delivery of care quicker and more convenient for our pet owners, too.”

Covetrus is committed to providing powerful, integrated solutions that advance animal health and pet parent happiness. Veterinary practitioners ensure animals enjoy a high quality of life, and they deserve easier ways to reclaim their time and protect the relationships that elevate both patient wellness and practice success. To learn more about AVImark and eVetPractice and Covetrus integrations, please visit https://softwareservices.covetrus.com/ or join us at booth #2304 at VMX 2021.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

