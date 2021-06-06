 
checkAd

Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces 33-Month Follow Up Data for Lifileucel in Advanced Melanoma at ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.06.2021, 15:24  |  107   |   |   

Median Duration of Response (DOR) Not Reached at 33.1 Months of Median Study Follow Up in Cohort 2 in C-144-01 Study

Early Intervention with Lifileucel Following Progression on Anti-PD-1 Therapy May Maximize Benefit

ASCO Update Conference Call and Webcast at 12 p.m. ET Today

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced updated clinical data for lifileucel from Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 clinical study in patients with advanced melanoma. The data were presented in an oral presentation at the ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.

Omid Hamid, M.D., Chief of Research/Immuno-Oncology, The Angeles Clinic & Research Institute, stated, “Anti-PD-1 therapy is a mainstay class of treatment offering several therapeutic options for metastatic melanoma. For patients who progress on anti-PD-1 therapy, there is an unfulfilled need for efficacious and durable treatment options. The latest results with lifileucel suggest that early intervention with lifileucel TIL therapy, immediately upon progression on anti-PD-1 therapy, may offer better outcomes and longer duration of response. These data offer evidence that patients have had positive treatment experiences with lifileucel, and I believe TIL therapy has the potential to become an important option within the melanoma treatment landscape.”

Friedrich Graf Finckenstein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Iovance, stated, “Our latest data for Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 clinical study are very exciting and continue to support the durability of responses after lifileucel in challenging to treat patients with melanoma. Median DOR has still not been reached at 33 months of median study follow up. We are also reporting the important observation that a shorter duration of prior anti-PD-1 therapy is associated with longer duration of response after lifileucel. We are committed to bringing lifileucel to patients as soon as we can.”  

The long-term follow-up data for Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 clinical study continue to demonstrate durability and depth of lifileucel TIL therapy response. Median DOR was not reached at 33.1 months of median study follow up (range: 2.2 to 38.5+ months) and Overall Response Rate, or ORR, remained at 36.4% (data extraction: April 2021). Responses deepened over time and one patient converted from partial to complete response at 24 months post lifileucel infusion.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces 33-Month Follow Up Data for Lifileucel in Advanced Melanoma at ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting Median Duration of Response (DOR) Not Reached at 33.1 Months of Median Study Follow Up in Cohort 2 in C-144-01 Study Early Intervention with Lifileucel Following Progression on Anti-PD-1 Therapy May Maximize Benefit ASCO Update Conference Call …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION