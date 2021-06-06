Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces 33-Month Follow Up Data for Lifileucel in Advanced Melanoma at ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting

ASCO Update Conference Call and Webcast at 12 p.m. ET Today

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced updated clinical data for lifileucel from Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 clinical study in patients with advanced melanoma. The data were presented in an oral presentation at the ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.

Omid Hamid, M.D., Chief of Research/Immuno-Oncology, The Angeles Clinic & Research Institute, stated, “Anti-PD-1 therapy is a mainstay class of treatment offering several therapeutic options for metastatic melanoma. For patients who progress on anti-PD-1 therapy, there is an unfulfilled need for efficacious and durable treatment options. The latest results with lifileucel suggest that early intervention with lifileucel TIL therapy, immediately upon progression on anti-PD-1 therapy, may offer better outcomes and longer duration of response. These data offer evidence that patients have had positive treatment experiences with lifileucel, and I believe TIL therapy has the potential to become an important option within the melanoma treatment landscape.”

Friedrich Graf Finckenstein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Iovance, stated, “Our latest data for Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 clinical study are very exciting and continue to support the durability of responses after lifileucel in challenging to treat patients with melanoma. Median DOR has still not been reached at 33 months of median study follow up. We are also reporting the important observation that a shorter duration of prior anti-PD-1 therapy is associated with longer duration of response after lifileucel. We are committed to bringing lifileucel to patients as soon as we can.”

The long-term follow-up data for Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 clinical study continue to demonstrate durability and depth of lifileucel TIL therapy response. Median DOR was not reached at 33.1 months of median study follow up (range: 2.2 to 38.5+ months) and Overall Response Rate, or ORR, remained at 36.4% (data extraction: April 2021). Responses deepened over time and one patient converted from partial to complete response at 24 months post lifileucel infusion.