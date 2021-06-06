iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact Tracing in Airports and Municipally Managed Public Spaces

This POC program, called Passive Historical Aggregate Contact Tracing (“PHACT”) has been approved and vetted by the ISC. PHACT has been designed from the outset to address the shortcomings of traditional app-based systems. The platform utilizes iSIGN’s proprietary technology to overcome the inherent issues surrounding privacy, data usage, power consumption and the publics’ lack of desire to download apps. The result is a system that leverages iSIGN technology for mobile messaging utilizing the Bluetooth features of mobile devices to collect completely anonymous data that provides public health authorities with valuable contact tracing information and the ability to issue public alerts and advisory statements.

TORONTO, June 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that the Company has been selected by SIMBL Business Enablement Inc. as the Exclusive Technology Platform in an on-going proof-of-concept (“POC”) contract between SIMBL Business Enablement Inc. and Innovation Solutions Canada (“ISC”), with the paid POC deployment currently underway at Prince George Airport in British Columbia.

The POC deployment aims to show the accuracy, timeliness, effectiveness, and efficiency of the PHACT program, with testing to begin in the selected airport July 1, 2021. The POC will go from July 1 to September 30, 2021.

The PHACT program is the foundation for a suite of offerings related to public health and ISC is currently evaluating three additional solutions offered within this platform. A successful POC program will result in a roll-out throughout all Canadian airports, with the potential for use in municipal properties and military bases.

The potential revenue from this program is currently unknown, given that this is currently a POC deployment. Once the POC deployment is rolled out to all major Canadian airports, this low maintenance automated network solution has the potential to generate significant revenue as a long-term contract. Additional information on this program will be made available at a later date, when deemed appropriate.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

About SIMBL Business Enablement Inc.

SIMBL is a Canadian technology platform development company specializing in cloud based administrative and healthcare solutions for citizens and their municipal, provincial and federal government interactions. www.simbl.ca

