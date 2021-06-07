BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI), ("BK Technologies" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,695,000 shares of its common stock at a …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI), ("BK Technologies" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,695,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $11,085,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 554,250 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, operational purposes, strategic investments and potential acquisitions in complementary businesses.

The securities are being offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251307), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 11, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto, filed on December 21, 2020, and declared effective on December 29, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and, when available, of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, each relating to the offering may also be obtained from the offices of ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.