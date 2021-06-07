Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.

This name change emphasizes the Company's transition to a single purpose company from an investment issuer, redeploying its assets and resources to be a single purpose hydrogen fueling technology company. The name change and the transition to a single purpose company aligns the Company with its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp.'s focus on the development of its PowerTap 3.0 hydrogen fueling units.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE") is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to "PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.", effective June 14, 2021, in conjunction with its transition to a single purpose hydrogen fueling technology company, previously announced on June 1, 2021. The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol "MOVE" on the NEO Exchange ("NEO").

Raghu Kilambi, the CEO of Clean Power, stated, "With the Company’s main focus on the hydrogen fueling technology sector, the name change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital is an important choice to clarify our strategy and identity for the market. We are excited to reveal our re-branding, which more accurately reflects our focus and vision to become a leader in the delivery and dispensing of hydrogen fuel to motor vehicles in the most cost efficient manner for consumers.”

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power Capital Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.