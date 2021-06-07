 
The Prime Day Countdown Is On Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Day will celebrate its seventh year of savings for Prime members on June 21 and June 22 by featuring more than 2 million deals globally—the most deals ever offered in the history of the shopping extravaganza. But Prime members don’t have to wait to shop Prime Day deals—starting today, members can shop and save on hundreds of thousands of early-release deals including exclusive offers that drop every day leading up to Prime Day. Early deals can be found across fashion, home, and beauty products, as well as toys, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics, Amazon brands, Amazon Devices, and much more. Not a member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

A few of our early release deals exclusively for Prime members that start today include:

  • Amazon Devices:
    • Ring Video Doorbells start at $44.99.
    • Prioritize smart home security with up to $150 off Ring Spotlight Cameras, including Ring Spotlight Cam Mount ($199.99), Ring Spotlight Cam Battery two pack ($299.98), and Ring Spotlight Cam Battery three pack ($449.97).
    • Upgrade to reliable wifi coverage for your whole home and save over $90 on eero wifi systems, including eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 two ($129) and three ($181) packs.
  • Fashion: Save up to 20% on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men’s and women’s active wear from Amazon brands.
  • Health & Wellness: Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits.
  • Pets: Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo.
  • Toys: Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products.
  • Electronics: Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30% on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; and $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on select LG and Sony TVs.
  • Kitchen: Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro.
  • Home: Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more.
  • Household Essentials: Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto!
  • Home Improvement: Save on select Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Makita tools, and Kasa smart light switches, as well as CRAFTSMAN 20V lithium ion and Duracell batteries.
  • Grocery: Save up to 30% on candy and gum, and 20% on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh.
  • Sports & Outdoors: Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment.
  • Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle.
  • Panera Bread: Panera is fueling Prime Day shoppers with a sweet (and savory) deal. Prime members who sign up for MyPanera rewards will get a $3 shopping credit and 40% off their Panera online order on Prime Day.

Starting June 13, Prime members can save up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Auto ($14.99), Echo Buds, 2nd Gen ($79.99), Echo Show 5, 1st Gen ($44.99) and Echo Frames, 2nd Gen ($174.99). Save even more by purchasing two Echo Dot, 4th Gen devices for just $49.98 with code PDLUDOT or two Echo, 4th Gen devices for just $119.98 with code ECHOPRIME.

