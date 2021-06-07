 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Belimo Holding AG: Substantial Increase in Sales and Profitability for First-Half Year 2021 Expected

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.06.2021, 07:00  |  101   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Belimo Holding AG: Substantial Increase in Sales and Profitability for First-Half Year 2021 Expected

07-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
Hinwil (Switzerland), EMBARGOED UNTIL June 7, 2021, 07:00 a.m. CEST

Press Release of the Belimo Group

BELIMO Holding AG: Substantial Increase in Sales and Profitability for First-Half Year 2021 Expected

Due to continuous high customer demand, the Belimo Group expects a substantial increase in sales and profitability for the first half-year of 2021 compared to the previous year period. However, the outlook for the full financial year 2021 remains uncertain.

In the first few months of 2021, Belimo recorded consistently high demand in all three market regions. Thus, the Group expects a sales increase of around 10 percent in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year period.

Due to the gratifying sales development in combination with still reduced travel and marketing expenses and an improved financial result, the result for the first half of 2021 is set to be substantially higher than that achieved in the same period of the previous year.

In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the second quarter of 2020. As a result, comparing figures with the same period of the previous year is of limited use. However, Belimo expects sales growth also in comparison with the first semester of 2019. The Semiannual Report will be published on July 22, 2021.

Uncertain Outlook for Full Financial Year 2021
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook for the full financial year 2021 remains subject to risks and uncertainties. Particularly, Belimo continues to expect raw materials' price hikes and supply shortages for parts and components to occur, which could, in turn, dampen construction activity and occasionally increase product lead times.

Seite 1 von 3
BELIMO Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Belimo Holding AG: Substantial Increase in Sales and Profitability for First-Half Year 2021 Expected EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales Belimo Holding AG: Substantial Increase in Sales and Profitability for First-Half Year 2021 Expected 07-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG unterstützt den Welthirntumortag und informiert über verschiedene ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Veröffentlichung der Konzernbilanz und Einladung zum virtuellen Earnings ...
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Deutliche Steigerung von Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr 2021 ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS closed acquisition of Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plans listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2021
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG Invests in Munich, a Highly Attractive Location - Two of the City's Most Outstanding ...
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Substantial Increase in Sales and Profitability for First-Half Year 2021 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Dividende auf EUR 0,28 je Aktie; Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz neues Mitglied des ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Deutliche Steigerung von Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr 2021 erwartet (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Deutliche Steigerung von Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr 2021 erwartet