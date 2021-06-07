EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales Belimo Holding AG: Substantial Increase in Sales and Profitability for First-Half Year 2021 Expected 07-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release of the Belimo Group

BELIMO Holding AG: Substantial Increase in Sales and Profitability for First-Half Year 2021 Expected

Due to continuous high customer demand, the Belimo Group expects a substantial increase in sales and profitability for the first half-year of 2021 compared to the previous year period. However, the outlook for the full financial year 2021 remains uncertain.



In the first few months of 2021, Belimo recorded consistently high demand in all three market regions. Thus, the Group expects a sales increase of around 10 percent in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year period.

Due to the gratifying sales development in combination with still reduced travel and marketing expenses and an improved financial result, the result for the first half of 2021 is set to be substantially higher than that achieved in the same period of the previous year.

In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the second quarter of 2020. As a result, comparing figures with the same period of the previous year is of limited use. However, Belimo expects sales growth also in comparison with the first semester of 2019. The Semiannual Report will be published on July 22, 2021.

Uncertain Outlook for Full Financial Year 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook for the full financial year 2021 remains subject to risks and uncertainties. Particularly, Belimo continues to expect raw materials' price hikes and supply shortages for parts and components to occur, which could, in turn, dampen construction activity and occasionally increase product lead times.