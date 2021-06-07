Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for lisavanbulin in glioblastoma and other tumor types, at ASCO Annual Meeting

EB1 plays a pivotal role in the regulation of microtubule dynamics during cell division and has been shown to interact with microtubule-targeting agents, such as lisavanbulin, inhibiting tumor growth. 1 EB1 has been identified as a response-predictive biomarker for Basilea’s tumor checkpoint controller lisavanbulin in pre-clinical glioblastoma models. 2 In the previously reported phase 1 portion of the ongoing phase 1/2 clinical study, long-lasting clinical benefit was observed in two patients with recurrent glioblastoma whose tumor tissues show EB1-positive staining. Both patients are ongoing in the study for more than 2 years. 3

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that data on the prevalence of end-binding protein 1 (EB1) in glioblastoma and other tumor types is being presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that takes place online from June 4 to 8, 2021.

The prevalence assessment of EB1-positivity or strong EB1-staining using immunohistochemistry methods presented at ASCO was based on 565 patient tissue samples from 14 different tumor types, including more than 100 glioblastoma samples. Approximately 5% of glioblastoma tissue samples were found to be EB1-positive. The strongest expression of EB1 in non-glioblastoma tumors was detected in tissue samples from medulloblastomas and neuroblastomas, which are cancers that occur predominantly in the pediatric population.

EB1-positive staining was also found in tissue samples from metastatic melanoma (skin cancer). Other tumors expressing slightly lower levels of EB1 staining include non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.4

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, commented: ”We are very pleased that two patients with EB1-positive recurrent glioblastoma have obtained long-lasting clinical benefit in our phase 1 study with lisavanbulin. We are looking forward to the interim results in our phase 2 study, which is enrolling patients with recurrent glioblastoma that is EB1-positive, towards the end of 2021. The new prevalence data presented at ASCO are consistent with our initial frequency estimates of EB1-positive glioblastoma. A clinical proof-of-concept in glioblastoma based on positive interim results would support exploring the selection of patients based on EB1-positivity in other tumor types as well, such as melanoma, breast, colorectal and lung cancers or rare cancer types such as medulloblastomas or neuroblastomas.”