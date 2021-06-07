DGAP-News: AURELIUS Group / Key word(s): Takeover AURELIUS closed acquisition of Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business 07.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- First AURELIUS co-investment successfully closed

- Panasonic Consumer Energy is one of the leading producers of consumer batteries in Europe

Munich (Germany) / Osaka (Japan), June 7, 2021 - AURELIUS today announces that it has successfully closed the acquisition of all shares of Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business Units ("Panasonic Consumer Energy") from Panasonic Europe B.V. ("Panasonic Europe"). From its European sales headquarters in Zellik Belgium, Panasonic Consumer Energy operates two manufacturing facilities, one located in Belgium and one in Poland. Across its locations Panasonic Consumer Energy today employs around 900 people and generated revenue of approx. EUR 230 million in 2019. The transaction has been structured to be the first under the newly implemented co-investment program of AURELIUS. Listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA will hold a participation of 30 % in this portfolio company.

Panasonic Consumer Energy is one of the leading producers in the European consumer batteries market and has a long-standing history of high-quality manufacturing and distribution in the European market dating back to 1970. Its key products include alkaline and zinc carbon batteries as well as both rechargeable Ni-MH batteries and specialty batteries.



ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of approximately 100 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 27 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 12,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.4 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges.

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Investments invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

