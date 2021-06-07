 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

DIC Asset AG Invests in Munich, a Highly Attractive Location - Two of the City's Most Outstanding Properties Acquired for c. EUR 635 Million: "Uptown Tower" and "Campus C"

  • Landmark property "Uptown Tower" acquired for warehousing portfolio
  • "Campus C" enlarges proprietary portfolio by c. EUR 66 million
  • Footprint expanded in Munich, a top destination
  • Mid-year target achieved: Transaction volume rises to EUR 900 million
  • Assets under management rise to c. EUR 11.4 billion
  • ESG strategy: seeking green building certifications

Frankfurt am Main, 7 June 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, announced the acquisition of two office properties in Munich via an off-market transaction today.

With a height of 146 metres, the "Uptown Tower" is the tallest building in the state of Bavaria, and clearly defines the skyline of Munich as an attractive high-rise. The tower is the clearly visible centre of a coveted office location in the fast-growing metropolis of Munich, and characterised by impressive vistas. The second investment, the prestigious "Campus C" property is also defined by its exceptional visibility and high recognisability as well as by its value appreciation potential.

The total investment costs (TIC) approximate EUR 635 million. With the acquisition, DIC Asset AG transacted its largest investment in the Bavarian state capital to date, and will benefit long-term from the economic development of the metropolis. Both properties are fully tenant-occupied. The transfer of benefits and burdens for both of the properties is scheduled for the end of the second quarter of 2021.

