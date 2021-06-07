 
CommScope Debuts NOVUX Portfolio of Global Fiber Deployment Solutions

CommScope today announced the launch of its NOVUX portfolio of outside plant terminals and closures, designed specifically to assist global service providers in the quick and efficient deployment of fiber networks. NOVUX is the only FTTH platform with an inherently modular, end-to-end architecture that allows operators to scale and shape their networks as they evolve.

CommScope Debuts NOVUX Portfolio of Global Fiber Deployment Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

The NOVUX ecosystem leverages a flexible, modular, and backwards-compatible architecture that allows operators to adapt and scale to a wide variety of field applications. NOVUX simplifies fiber deployment by allowing operators to use 75% fewer components than existing solutions while delivering fifty times the number of configurations available today. The system is designed with sustainable practices for packaging, labeling, and installation equipment, and it features class-leading innovations like CommScope’s Octopus sealing gel, which offers protection in harsh environments while allowing easy access for upgrades and regular maintenance.

“The demand for fiber broadband is exploding around the world,” said Jeff Heynen, vice president of Broadband Access and Home Networking, Dell’Oro Group. “Service providers are under tremendous pressure to respond to this demand in the midst of growing skilled labor shortages. To solve this problem, service providers require flexible and modular fiber terminals and enclosures that simplify the fiber distribution and installation process and also prepare their networks for both today’s and tomorrow’s optical technologies.”

"Our NOVUX portfolio is all about giving our operator customers the highest degree of agility and flexibility in their growing fiber deployments,” said James DeCoe, vice president, Network Connectivity, CommScope. “The new NOVUX range allows operators to maximize their network and respond quickly to changing market conditions and high-volume demand. These solutions deliver unprecedented ease of installation today, with the flexibility to ensure that the network meets tomorrow’s needs. Furthermore, CommScope offers our customers the security of a dedicated, agile global supply chain built on common platform designs and processes.”

Wertpapier


